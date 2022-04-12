LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission on Tuesday night tabled modifications to a plan previously approved for Wawa Inc.
The company is proposing to build a 2,030-square-foot drive-thru restaurant on a 1-acre site at the Trexler Business Center, adjacent to the Movie Tavern and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters. The site is vacant currently.
The plan is novel for Wawa, as it will include only drive-thru service and curbside pickup for prepared food and drinks. No convenience store or gas fueling is proposed.
Access to the site will be internal within the Trexler Business Center and not immediately from Hamilton Boulevard.
Director of Planning and Community Development Nathan Jones said, "As proposed, it seems that there may not be enough parking on site for employees, general spaces and especially for curbside pickup."
Further, Jones noted, "It appears traffic circulation on site may be very challenging."
Jones had "strong concerns about the circulation as proposed." The plan offers 14 parking spaces, plus 18 spaces in the drive-thru.
To address potential lengthy drive-thru traffic, Chairman Thomas Beil asked Wawa officials if they would consider designing three drive-thru lanes instead of two drive thru-lanes that consolidate into one lane at the food window.
Wawa representatives in attendance were not enthusiastic about the prospect, but would not rule it out.
This would be the second drive-thru-only Wawa in Pennsylvania, Wawa officials said. The original is located in Falls Township, Bucks County.
The planning commission's next meeting is scheduled for May 10.