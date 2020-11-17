HANOVER TWP., Pa. | An Allentown man stands accused of leading state police on a brief chase in Lehigh County before causing a wreck with a trooper’s patrol car and trying to evade capture on foot.
Pennsylvania State Police charged Leroy Whiteside Jr., of North Seventh Street, with DUI and resisting arrest in connection with the incident that unfolded on North Irving Street in Hanover Township early Sunday morning. District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned the 35-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $150,000.
A state trooper on patrol just after 2 a.m. spotted a Pontiac Torrent roll through stop signs at North Irving and Lloyd streets and North Irving Street and Airport Center Drive, according to the criminal complaint. A check of the license plate showed it had been affixed to a Ford previously owned by Whiteside, according to police.
When the trooper tried to stop the vehicle, the driver instead sped up to more than 50 mph, ignoring two more stop signs on Airport Center Drive before turning onto Steelstone Road, according to court records. The driver pulled into the Knights Inn hotel and sped around the parking lot before slamming on the brakes, causing a rear-end collision with the pursuing trooper’s vehicle.
Whiteside allegedly hopped out of the car and ran, ignoring orders to stop. The trooper’s Taser did little to stop the fleeing suspect, so he tackled Whiteside. The two men continued to struggle on the ground, and the trooper managed to finally apprehend Whiteside after using his Taser for a second time.
Police said Whiteside smelled of pot. Inside his pocket, the trooper found a bag containing a joint, about 3 grams of an unknown blue powder and 32 grams of marijuana. Inside the car police allegedly found a Taurus .380 caliber handgun loaded with 11 hollow point rounds. A conviction for aggravated assault means Whiteside shouldn’t be in possession of a gun, according to police.
An EMS crew took a drowsy, droopy-eyed Whiteside to the hospital, where hospital staff drew blood.
He now faces single felony counts of fleeing and eluding and illegal possession of a firearm. Whiteside also faces misdemeanor counts of DUI, resisting arrest, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession along with seven summary traffic offenses. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 9.