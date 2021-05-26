WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. | A Delaware County man allegedly tried to outrun a traffic stop at speeds of more than 130 mph before ramming a state police vehicle and injuring a trooper.
Mohamed D. Diallo, of Yeadon, faces assault and reckless endangerment charges in connection with the chase Monday night on I-78 in Lehigh County. District Judge Michael Pochron arraigned the 27-year-old Tuesday, setting bail at $25,000.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper patrolling Interstate 78 first spotted Diallo’s vehicle in the eastbound lanes shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The car had a temporary Delaware registration, and the driver was allegedly driving more than 80 mph in a construction zone, following other vehicles too closely and weaving in and out of traffic “in a careless manner,” according to the criminal complaint filed against Diallo.
The trooper reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop in Weisenberg Township, which is when Diallo allegedly sped away at more than 130 mph, passing traffic on the right shoulder. Other state troopers joined the chase, and Diallo’s vehicle allegedly rear-ended a police car as he tried to pass the vehicle.
Authorities said Diallo rammed the police car from behind before other troopers managed to force his car to a stop. Another state police vehicle was damaged as troopers tried to box in Diallo’s car. He was taken into custody without incident.
The trooper whose vehicle was rammed from behind suffered injuries to his right shoulder and lower back.
Diallo now faces single felony counts of aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding along with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and six summary traffic offenses. He was released from custody Tuesday after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 14.