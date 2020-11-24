L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. | The driver of a stolen pickup truck allegedly led state police on a chase that started in New Jersey and ended with a crash on I-78 in Northampton County.
Now, Brandon M. Wesley faces assault charges after allegedly ramming into a state police vehicle.
Pennsylvania State Police with the Belfast barracks were alerted about 2:45 p.m. Monday that New Jersey State Police were pursuing a stolen pickup on Interstate 78 that was heading for Pennsylvania, according to the criminal complaint.
Pennsylvania State Police joined troopers from New Jersey once the stolen truck entered the state. As the truck entered Lower Saucon Township, troopers managed to spin the truck to a stop, according to court records.
Once the truck came to a stop, a New Jersey trooper pulled his car to within about 10 feet of the stolen vehicle. That’s when Wesley allegedly hit the gas and sped toward state police.
Authorities said the impact broke the front axle of the New Jersey State Police vehicle, pushing the cruiser sideways until it came to rest against the guide rail. Police said Wesley stood on the gas until the cruiser hit the guide rail. There were two New Jersey state troopers in the vehicle.
State police arrested Wesley after the cars came to a stop along the guide rail. Authorities announced that no one was injured during the pursuit and wreck.
Police charged the 29-year-old with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned Wesley hours after his arrest, setting bail at $100,000.
Wesley, no fixed address, failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 7.
The truck had New Jersey plates, and New Jersey State Police continue to investigate the incident.