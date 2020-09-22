U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | Police on Saturday arrested a Lehigh County man wanted for allegedly drag racing on Route 222 in a high-end Italian sports car and running from an early-morning traffic stop.
Pennsylvania State Police charged Nathan A. Markam with fleeing and eluding and illegal racing after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Upper Macungie Township last November behind the wheel of a green Lamborghini. Authorities charged the 34-year-old in December, and he was arrested on Saturday.
State were on patrol on southbound Route 222 about 2 a.m. Nov. 14, 2019, when troopers spotted a Mazda 3 and a Lamborghini drag racing, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities allegedly clocked the vehicles at 110 mph in a 55-mph zone. The cars slowed side-by-side to about 95 mph before speeding up again to about 110, according to court records.
Police pulled ahead of the Mazda and stopped the Lamborghini, which had a temporary Texas registration. When the driver of the Mazda failed to pull over, troopers told the driver in the Lamborghini – later identified as Markham – to follow them to the intersection with Grim Road, where they stopped the other driver, according to records.
Troopers said they had gotten a good look at Markham.
Authorities allege the Lamborghini sped away as troopers stepped out of their patrol car. An alert was issued for the fleeing sports car.
State police said they managed to track Markham down to his home on Putman Court in Upper Macungie Township, where they reportedly found the green Lamborghini parked outside. His license had been suspended because of a DUI conviction.
Authorities filed charges against Markham on Dec. 31. It’s not clear why it took so long to arrest him.
He now faces a felony count of fleeing and eluding and five summary traffic offenses. District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned Markham Saturday morning, setting bail at $5,000. He was released from custody that day after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. Markham now awaits a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for October.