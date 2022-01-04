ALLENTOWN, Pa. – FBI agents helped arrest a person involved in a crash in Allentown Tuesday afternoon.
Officials from the FBI's Philadelphia field office say agents tried to stop a car in the vicinity of East Cumberland and South Carlisle streets in Allentown as part of an ongoing investigation.
The vehicle attempted to flee, and hit an occupied vehicle, causing a minor accident. The two occupants then jumped out of the moving vehicle, which proceeded to leave the road, the FBI said.
The driver was quickly apprehended by FBI agents and taken into custody by the Allentown Police Department on local charges.