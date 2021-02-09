HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged in a crash that killed the passenger in his vehicle last year.
Josue Joel Santiago Serpa, 27, of Allentown, faces a slew of charges, including accidents involving death or personal injury, homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, and fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, all felonies, according to a news release from the Lehigh County district attorney's office.
Serpa was taken into custody on the charges on Tuesday morning.
On Sept. 10, 2020 shortly before 10:30 p.m. a Pennsylvania state trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on a car driving on Airport Road near the intersection with Hanover Avenue due to the registration showing it belonged on another type of car, the DA's office said. Police say the driver of the SUV ignored the trooper’s emergency lights and sirens and began to flee south on Airport Road before driving onto North Irving Street.
Police say the Honda passed a vehicle in the oncoming lane and traveled at a “high rate of speed” through a red traffic light at Hanover Avenue and continued to travel south on North Irving Street.
The SUV's driver lost control and struck the rear of a parked vehicle on the southbound shoulder of the roadway and damaged two other parked vehicles, according to the news release. The driver of the Honda, later identified as Santiago Serpa, got out of his vehicle and ran away from the crash, the DA's office said.
Police say a passenger inside the SUV, identified as Aschlly Diaz-Brown, was found unconscious and entrapped in the front passenger seat. While providing medical assistance to Diaz-Brown, troopers found a plastic bag containing marijuana in plain view on the front driver-side floorboard, the DA's office said.
Diaz-Brown was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.
On Sept. 13, 2020, Santiago Serpa surrendered to police and authorities determined his driver’s license was suspended due to a prior driving under the influence charge, according to the news release.
Diaz-Brown died Nov. 16, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospice Facility. The county coroner said her cause of death was blunt head trauma and ruled the death accidental.
A reconstruction of the crash showed that Santiago Serpa was driving at 68 mph on a road with a posted 30 mph limit, the DA's office said.