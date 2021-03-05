L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. | A Bethlehem man suspected of a DUI hit-and-run told police that he had two drinks before a preliminary breath test allegedly showed he was more than twice the legal limit.
Efren S. Castillo, of Siegfried Street, faces drunk driving, reckless endangerment and related charges in connection with the wreck earlier this week along Route 33 in Lower Nazareth Township.
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. Monday for a two-vehicle crash along southbound Route 33 near Route 248. Police said the crash happened when a car left its lane and collided with another vehicle, causing both vehicles to lose control, according to the criminal complaint.
The second driver and passing motorists told police that the driver of the sportscar fled the crash without providing any help or information. Police said the victim’s car sustained disabling damage and stopped on the right shoulder of the highway.
The trooper received a description of the vehicle and began looking for the car. He found the driver, later identified as Castillo, parked on the shoulder of Route 33 at Hecktown Road.
Castillo allegedly, who smelled of alcohol and had glassy, bloodshot eyes, allegedly urinated himself, was slurring his speech and had trouble standing, according to the trooper. He reportedly admitted hitting another vehicle and supplying his information before leaving. Castillo also told police he drank one beer and a “small shot bottle” of Southern Comfort.
Authorities allege he failed field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of .19 percent. Most DUI violations begin at 0.08 percent. Once in custody, he refused a breath test.
The 50-year-old now faces two counts of DUI and single counts of reckless endangerment and causing an accident, all misdemeanors. He also faces eight summary traffic offenses. District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned him hours after his arrest, setting bail at $10,000 with a 10 percent cash option. He was released from custody to await a preliminary hearing after someone posted $1,000 cash bail on his behalf.