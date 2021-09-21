LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A man has been cited in a Lehigh Township, Lehigh County crash that injured at least one person.
Derek Frable was cited for multiple violations in the crash, according to township Police Chief Scott Fogel.
He was cited for speeding, failing to come to a complete stop and failing to yield to right-of-way traffic, careless driving, and failing to stay within his lane of travel, Fogel said.
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash in early August. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Long Lane Road in Lehigh Township. According to emergency dispatchers, at least one person was taken to the hospital.
The hearing date for the traffic citations is on Sept. 24.