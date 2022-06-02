BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man suffered a medical episode before crashing his truck into a pole in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County last month, police said.
Richard Hetzel, 71, was driving a pickup truck on William Penn Highway on May 17 when he suffered the medical emergency, causing him to cross traffic and hit two utility poles at the "T" intersection with Sheridan Drive, police said.
The Northampton County coroner determined he died of the medical episode, said Bethlehem Township police.
A passenger in the truck had minor injuries from the crash.
The wreck knocked out power to more than 1,000 homes in the area.