GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A driver died after a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Berks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Troopers came upon a vehicle stopped in the lane of travel on the ramp from Route 33 southbound to I-78 westbound in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
As troopers tried to approach the vehicle, it fled the scene, traveling westbound on I-78, according to a news release from state police. Troopers pursued the vehicle into Lehigh County and continued into Berks County, state police said.
State police say the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to exit the interstate at Exit 40 in Greenwich Township. The driver died as a result of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.