WHITE TWP., NJ - The driver of a vehicle involved in an motor vehicle accident earlier this month has died. 

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Irwin Symons, 79 of Belvidere was pronounced dead Wednesday at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem.

The accident happened on July 18 around 6:00 p.m. on Hazen Oxford Road in Belvidere, White Township.

Officials report Symons was driving the vehicle, left the roadway down an embankment and rolled over. 

The cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries due to motor vehicle accident. The manner of death is accident.

A passenger in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening.

The accident remains under investigation.

