LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - One person was hurt after a car crashed into a house in Northampton County Wednesday afternoon.
A car crashed into a house shortly around 4:40 p.m. at Daniels Road and Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth, according to county dispatchers. The house's basement caught on fire after the crash, dispatchers said.
The Colonial Regional Police Department said the car was going northbound on Route 191 when the driver lost control due to a medical issue. The driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The occupants of the home were not hurt.
Crews are concerned the home is knocked off its foundation and it may be condemned.