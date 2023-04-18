S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A serious crash is tying up traffic on Route 22 in the Lehigh Valley.

A tractor-trailer and a box truck crashed around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes, just past Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township, state police said.

The box truck crashed into the back of the big rig, and the driver of the box truck was heavily entrapped. Crews were working to free the person, but the extent of the driver's injuries is not known, police said.

It's also not known if the tractor-trailer driver was hurt.

Route 22 East is closed at Cedar Crest Boulevard (exit 320). Heavy delays are reported around the area.

It's the second traffic incident on Route 22 East on Tuesday morning. A box truck caught fire around 5:30 a.m. near Airport Road, shutting down the highway for about two hours.