A Lehigh County man facing charges in a crash that seriously injured a young woman is now heading to trial.
Alfredo Delgado waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
He's facing felony aggravated assault by vehicle charges, in addition to reckless endangerment, DUI and other charges in relation to a high-speed crash that happened back in September 2019.
Investigators say Delgado was driving at least 117 miles per hour when he crashed a McLaren into the back of a box truck on Route 22.
Delgado's passenger, Kelsey Gibson, was seriously hurt in the crash.
Police say Delgado was drunk.