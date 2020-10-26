U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. | An Allentown woman killed in a wreck early Monday morning along I-78 was driving on the shoulder of the road, when her van collided with a tractor trailer stopped along the highway, according to authorities.
Pennsylvania State Police with the Fogelsville barracks report that a 32-year-old Allentown woman and a 6-year-old girl were killed in the two-vehicle wreck along Interstate 78 in Upper Saucon Township just before 6:30 a.m. Monday. State police said in a news release that neither the driver, nor the child were wearing seatbelts.
Authorities are withholding the identities of the victims pending notifications of the next of kin. State police do not specify the nature of the relationship between the driver and the child.
State police said a tractor trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of eastbound I-78 at mile marker 59.5 with its emergency flashers turned on, according to a news release. The driver was out of the truck.
Police report that the victim’s eastbound work van left the highway and drove along the shoulder of the highway before it colliding with the left side of the trailer, killing the driver and her passenger.
Authorities do not indicate what may have prompted the van to leave the highway. The crash remains under investigation.