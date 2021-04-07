HELLERTOWN, Pa. | Video footage of a fatal pedestrian crash last summer in Hellertown revealed that the driver, who is now facing charges, did little to avoid the collision, according to police.
Kenneth M. Schuebel, of Lower Saucon Township, is now facing vehicular homicide charges after investigators allege he had drugs in his system when he fatally struck 74-year-old Frances Miller last June in the 1200 block of Main Street.
Hellertown police filed charges against the 57-year-old on Tuesday, but he has yet to be arraigned.
Borough police were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. June 20 for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Officers rendered medical aid to Miller before she was taken to the hospital, where she died the following day.
Authorities said Schuebel remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, giving police a statement and voluntarily agreeing to provide a blood sample, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators said they also secured surveillance video footage from a business near the crosswalk where the collision occurred.
Police said the video shows Miller walking south on Main Street before entering the crosswalk between Bachman Street and Linden Avenue. She was about three quarters of the way across Main Street when Schuebel’s SUV hits her, according to the criminal complaint.
Authorities said Miller is seen turning to face the vehicle and putting up her hands as if to brace for impact. The collision throws her over the hood of the SUV as she then “barrel rolls” onto the curb on the east side of the street, hitting her head and body. Police said the video shows there was nothing to obstruct Schuebel’s view of the victim and that there was “very little action” on his part to stop the vehicle or avoid Miller.
The results of the blood test allegedly revealed Schuebel had amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC – the active ingredient in marijuana – in his system.
Schuebel now faces single felony counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide while driving under the influence. He also faces three counts of DUI and one count of involuntary manslaughter, all misdemeanors and two summary traffic offenses.