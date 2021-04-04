UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., PA -- A man involved in a motor vehicle accident in Upper Macungie Township almost two weeks ago has died.
The Lehigh County coroner's office identified the victim as 60-year-old Virgil Harrison of Avenel, New Jersey.
Harrison died on Saturday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, the coroner's office said.
The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries due to motor vehicle accident that happened just after 10:30 a.m. on March 22nd.
Officials say Harrison was driving when he hit another vehicle on the Route 222 North bypass in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.