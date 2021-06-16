NAZARETH, Pa. - A man was killed after leading police on a chase then crashing in Northampton County.
It started when a state trooper tried to stop a car on Route 248, near Route 33, Tuesday afternoon. Instead of stopping, investigators say the driver took off.
The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Jimmy Nguyen, hit one vehicle as he fled the area, police said, then he continued on Newburg Road into Bath and onto Route 248 into Nazareth.
Investigators say Nguyen was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control, hit two oncoming cars, and crashed into a concrete barrier around 2 p.m.
"They pulled him out and he was lifeless. You could see his arms, everything was lifeless," said Nicholas Haynes, who witnessed the wreck.
Haynes said first responders immediately began to perform CPR on Nguyen.
Nguyen died at the scene.
The driver of one of the other vehicles was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
"They were attending to the other guy that got injured. They didn't even... before they could even stop anybody... they were really trying to get that guy out of the car, and they did every they could do to get that guy to revive," Haynes said. "I can't believe they lasted that long doing CPR, almost 10 minutes."
State police haven't said why the trooper attempted to stop Nguyen in the first place.