LOWHILL TWP., Pa. -- One person is dead after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning, authorities say.
The driver was identified as 51-year-old Brian Baumbach, of Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
The coroner's office says Baumbach died of multiple blunt force trauma caused by his vehicle leaving the roadway and hitting a tree.
State police say the crash happened in the area of 100 and Bittners Corner Road in Lowhill Township just before 3:30 a.m.
The male victim was driving a 2003 BMW 530i.