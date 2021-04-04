LOWHILL TWP., Pa. -- One person is dead after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning, authorities say.

The driver was identified as 51-year-old Brian Baumbach, of Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

The coroner's office says Baumbach died of multiple blunt force trauma caused by his vehicle leaving the roadway and hitting a tree. 

State police say the crash happened in the area of 100 and Bittners Corner Road in Lowhill Township just before 3:30 a.m.

The male victim was driving a 2003 BMW 530i. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.