PALMER TWP., Pa. - Some snow and wintry mix are likely to blame for an accident on Route 22 in Northampton County.

A car slid into the guard rail around 11 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes near the exit for Route 33 in Palmer Township, said emergency dispatchers.

The guard rail impaled the car, and pinned the driver in his seat, police said.

Firefighters helped free him, and the driver was taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries, police said.

Route 22 was closed while crews worked. Snow lightly covered the highway at the time of the crash.