BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Bethlehem man faces assault charges after causing a crash while allegedly racing along Stefko Boulevard this summer.
Authorities charged Jose I. Otero Fonseca, of East Garrison Street, with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment in connection with July 9 wreck that injured three people, including a 9-year-old. Police filed charges against the 25-year-old on Sept. 17, and District Judge Robert Weber arraigned Otero Fonseca Saturday night. It’s not clear from court records why there was a delay between the crash, when charges were filed and when Otero Fonseca was arraigned.
Bethlehem police responded to the 2100 block of Stefko Boulevard about 4:30 p.m. July 9 for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to the criminal complaint. Police said Otero Fonseca was the driver and lone occupant of a Honda Civic registered to him.
Investigators said footage from security cameras at a nearby business reportedly showed Otero Fonseca’s vehicle speeding northbound, racing a silver four-door car at the time of the wreck. He allegedly crossed into the oncoming lane to pass slower vehicles, when he collided with the victim’s vehicle that was making a legal left turn.
It was not immediately clear whether the driver of the other car racing along Stefko Boulevard also faces charges.
Emergency personnel needed to cut the three victims from the car. They were taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital for treatment. One of the adult victims suffered a broken rib.
Otero Fonseca now faces a felony count of vehicular aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and summary traffic offenses of reckless driving, illegal racing, passing on the left and driving without insurance.
He was released on $15,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 30.