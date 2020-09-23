WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | After nearly colliding with a police car and leading officers on two separate high-speed chases, a Whitehall Township man allegedly told authorities that he was drunk after crashing his car into a street sign.
Cody R. Brawner, of North First Avenue, faces a host of charges, including reckless endangerment and DUI, in connection with an early-morning incident that started with a near collision in Whitehall Township and ended with a wreck in Slatington. District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned the 27-year-old Wednesday morning on two sets of charges, setting bail at a combined $20,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
A Whitehall Township police officer was driving north on MacArthur Road about midnight Wednesday, when a car driving west on Schadt Avenue ignored a red light and turned right onto MacArthur Road, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer said he slammed on his brakes to avoid a collision and watched as the driver allegedly swerved between lanes and ignored two more red lights at East Sutler Drive and Eberhart Road, according to court records. The driver allegedly ignored another red light at Glenside Road, where it nearly collided with a dump truck making a right turn onto MacArthur Road.
Police said the offending vehicle headed north at between 80 and 110 mph, forcing another vehicle to swerve off the road to avoid being hit from behind. Whitehall Township police ended the pursuit just before Laurys Station in North Whitehall Township.
The vehicle registration led authorities to a home in Whitehall Township. Someone there told police that the car belonged to Brawner and that he might be headed to Slatington. Slatington police were alerted to be on the lookout for Brawner.
About 12:30 a.m., a Slatington police officer monitoring traffic in the first block of Main Street spotted the gray Volkwagen Jetta described by Whitehall Township police. When the officer tried to stop the car, Brawner allegedly ignored police, sped away on Main Street and ignored a red light at Main and Church streets, according to records.
Pursuit continued along Route 873, during which Brawner was driving between 75 and 100 mph, according to police. As he approached the intersection of Route 873, Neffs Laurys Road and Bellview Road, Brawner lost control of his car and eventually crashed into a street sign. Police said the roughly five-mile chase lasted about seven minutes.
At gunpoint, Brawner turned off the car, stepped out and laid down on his stomach. He allegedly smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot eyes and said that he “got spooked” when Whitehall Township police tried to pull him over.
As he was taken into custody, Brawner allegedly admitted that he’d been drinking. At Whitehall Township police headquarters, he refused to perform filed sobriety tests. “I do not want to waste your time,” Brawner allegedly said. “I am drunk.”
Brawner now faces two felony counts of fleeing and eluding, two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, one misdemeanor count of DUI and 13 summary traffic offenses. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 9.