EASTON, Pa. | Northampton County Assistant District Attorney Alec Colquhoun told the court that the video they were about to see would be difficult to watch.
It would show the moment Joshua Chemelli lost control of the SUV he was driving under the influence, leaving one of his teenage passengers unable to speak or walk for the rest of his life.
“After you watch this video, no words will be needed to describe what happened,” he said.
President Judge Michael Koury on Wednesday sentenced the now 20-year-old Chemelli to 3 to 10 years in state prison in connection with the May 2019 crash that injured himself and four other passengers, including leaving a 15-year-old passenger with severe brain trauma.
Chemelli, of Lehigh Township, pleaded guilty in September to a felony count of vehicular aggravated assault while driving under the influence and a misdemeanor count of DUI. A blood test administered after the crash revealed he had active THC in his system, and a search of his belongings turned up marijuana, wrapping papers and eyedrops hidden in a hat.
Defense attorney Paul Aaroe had asked the court to consider a county jail sentence of 1 to 2 years given his lack of a criminal record, the fact he’s taken responsibility for actions by pleading guilty and that he helps care for his wheelchair-bound father.
Chemelli told the court that he realized nothing he could say or do can fix what happened and that he can’t imagine the pain he’s put the victim and his family through. He apologized for his actions that day.
The judge said he took into consideration the fact that Chemelli took responsibility for his actions by virtue of pleading guilty. But Koury also noted he’d been arrested on serious drug offenses after being charged in the crash and that his “attitude was nonchalant” when answering questions about the incident during a pre-sentencing investigation.
The judge questioned whether Chemelli fully understood the seriousness of his crime and how a few minutes in his life forever changed the lives of the victim and his family.
“Everyday for the rest of his life, he will be reminded of what you did,” Koury said.
Chemelli can still walk, talk and go to college, the judge said. His victim, meanwhile, will never again walk or talk and will need 24/7 medical care, Koury said.
On May 28, 2019, police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Monocacy Drive near Stonepost Road in East Allen Township. Authorities arrived to find an SUV on its side.
Chemelli told police that he lost control of the vehicle on a left curve on the road, causing it to hit a guardrail and utility pole, spin and flip. Police said they smelled marijuana on Chemelli and in the vehicle.
On Wednesday, Colquhoun played a dashboard camera video from inside the SUV of the wreck. It was raining, and the video showed Chemelli was driving too fast for the conditions.
The video shows the SUV crossing the double yellow line at one point and Chemelli almost losing control of the vehicle. But he didn’t slow down and again lost control around a left-hand bend in the road.
The chaotic and violent recording shows the SUV rolling over several times and coming to rest with the camera looking through a shattered windshield.
The victim’s stepsister, Kaila Gazaway, read a statement that encompassed comments from entire family, many of whom were too emotional to address the court.
The family accused Chemelli of showing no remorse and found it appalling that his attorney was trying to get him a lighter sentence in county jail as opposed to state prison, Gazaway said. The victim’s parent have cried endless hours and are experiencing the pain of not being able to take away their child’s suffering, she said.
Colquhoun played for the court a recording of a victim impact statement taken from Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital. When asked questions about the wreck, the victim could only shake his head “yes” or “no.” When asked by the prosecutor whether the crash affected his life forever, the victim paused for a long time before struggling to shake his head “yes.”
No amount of prison time for Chemelli will ever make up for the suffering the victim’s family has endured, Colquhoun said. And for him, prison is temporary, according to the prosecution.
He’ll be able to walk, eat, talk to his family and even walk out of prison one day a young man, Colquhoun said. Those things will prove to be an impossibility for the victim, he said.
“He’ll never get to walk out of prison,” Colquhoun said. “His prison is his body.”