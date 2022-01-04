ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA had to limit bus service on Monday and Tuesday because of high level of absences among bus drivers due to Covid-19.
LANTA is not the only business hurting.
"We definitely noticed a big impact post holiday, post Christmas, post new years," said Susan Larkin of Allied Personnel Services.
"We've taken all kinds of measures to try to have as many drivers as we can every day, having people come in on their day off to work extra, extending their shifts, and also using other employees like dispatchers and supervisors and trainers who have their CDL and have has driver training," said Owen O'Neil, Executive Director of LANTA.
LANTA has had to limit the number of trips on routes since last Friday due to staff call-outs.
O'Neil says they need about 4-5 more people to go back to normal service.
"One of the things that is helping is the new CDC guidelines for how long people need to stay out and reducing from 10 day to 5 days under certain circumstances is actually helping," continued O'Neil.
Susan Larkin, Chief Operating Officer for Allied Personnel Services says it's an issue not only affecting their office, but also the business they work with.
"It's definitely impacting manufacturing in a big way. Obviously those are positions that can't be performed remotely and that's an industry that already effected," continued Larkin. "The workers that are able to work are stretched really thin, putting in a lot of hours, a lot of shifts."
LANTA said on Tuesday afternoon they think they have enough people to resume regular service Wednesday.