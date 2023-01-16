ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews with UGI had to make repairs to a gas meter after a natural gas leak outside a business on Allentown's east side Monday afternoon.

It happened when a car crashed into the side of the U-Haul business on North Plymouth Street, off of Union Boulevard, just before 1:30 p.m.

Allentown fire and EMS crews also responded after a silver sedan crashed into the side of the building.

According to UGI, the car hit an outside gas meter, and the gas had to be shut off while crews made repairs.

We talked with employees inside the Uhaul store, who had to evacuate the business.

They didn't want to speak on camera, but they say the inside of the building still smelled heavily of gas around 3 p.m.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, and the car was towed away.

North Plymouth Street is now back open to traffic, and UGI crews have left the scene.

UGI workers said the repairs they made Monday are just temporary. They said they're going to have to come out Tuesday to fully fix the gas line.