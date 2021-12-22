BETHLEHEM, Pa. - What started as a peaceful night for one Bethlehem homeowner, quickly changed in a matter of minutes.
Police tell us at around 4 p.m. Wednesday night, a man lost control of his car. That's when the driver struck a pole, and drove through a nearby house on the 700 block of East Ninth Street near Mountain Drive.
We're told the car entered the left side of the home and came out through the other side of the garage, leaving heavy damage to the structure.
The homeowner was home at the time.
"There was one individual male inside with a cat and dog and they're all okay," said Capt. Mark Latik, with the Bethlehem Fire Department.
Initially, crews said that the dog — a small beagle named Colby — ran off, but it was reported that the dog returned home later Wednesday night.
Police say the car still remains inside the home at this time. We have not heard back on when it will be removed.
The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.