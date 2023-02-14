PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police say a Northampton County man took fentanyl before hitting a pedestrian with his car, fleeing and crashing into another vehicle.

It all happened Friday afternoon on William Penn Highway in Palmer Township.

Justin Ostrander, 38, is facing aggravated assault while driving under the influence and several other charges in the two crashes.

Police say he sped through a red light at Milford Street and hit a pedestrian crossing the street.

He kept going, passing a car on the right and hitting several street signs before crossing the middle line and hitting another car head on, according to court paperwork.

The crashes left a path of debris.

The pedestrian was seriously hurt, and the driver of the other vehicle was also hurt, police say.

When Ostrander was taken to the hospital after the crashes, he told police, "I gave some girl and her boyfriend a ride. She asked me if I wanted any fentanyl or something and I actually did a little bit and I think that's what happened," according to court paperwork.

He's in Northampton County Prison on $250,000 bail, court records show.