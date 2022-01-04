FBI logo

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A driver tried to flee an FBI car stop in Allentown Tuesday afternoon but ultimately got arrested by the Allentown Police Department.

Officials from the FBI's Philadelphia field office say agents sought to initiate the car stop in the vicinity of East Cumberland and South Carlisle streets in Allentown as part of an ongoing investigation.

The subject vehicle attempted to flee and struck an occupied vehicle, causing a minor accident. The two occupants then jumped out of the moving subject vehicle, which proceeded to leave the road.

The driver was quickly apprehended by FBI agents and taken into custody by the Allentown Police Department on local charges. 

