ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege that an Allentown woman crashed into two cars, injured one person and tried to claim that her vehicle had been stolen before the wrecks.
The Allentown Police Department reported that Andrea R. Hollinquest filed a stolen vehicle report on April 25, according to the criminal complaint filed against her. Authorities said she reported that her Buick Enclave was parked in front of her North Muhlenberg Street home about 9:15 p.m. the night before, and that she woke up about 7:30 a.m. to find the vehicle missing, according to court records.
A detective with the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office discovered that her vehicle was involved in a pair of hit-and-run crashes shortly before 4 a.m. April 25.
The first occurred on West Highland Street between Roth Avenue and North Cable Street. Police said the Enclave was driving north, when it drifted onto the right shoulder and crashed into a car, according to authorities. The driver put the vehicle in reverse to disconnect from the other vehicle and allegedly drove away. Police said the driver in the parked vehicle was taken to the hospital with “severe injuries.”
The second crash occurred at North 18th and Pennsylvania streets, where the driver again drifted off the road and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing significant damage. Investigators allege the driver again drove off until the vehicle became disabled.
Witnesses who heard the second crash came outside to make sure no one was injured. One witness reported seeing a woman appear from behind his neighbor’s house. He said he walked over to the disabled SUV and a woman yelled, “Get away from my (expletive) car.” The witness provided police with her description and reported that a man picked her up.
A second witness reported also walking up to the SUV and seeing paperwork and a license for Hollinquest inside. He gave police a description of the woman he saw, who said, “What are you looking at (expletive)?”
The witness told police that he was close enough to identify Hollinquest as the person on the driver’s license. He gave authorities the same description of the man who picked her up.
An investigator interviewed Hollinquest twice. During the second interview, she allegedly reported falling asleep about 9 p.m. and waking up about 6 a.m. the next morning to find her vehicle missing.
On Thursday, authorities charged Hollinquest with a felony count of accident involving death or injury, three counts of making a false report and summary counts of careless driving and causing damage to an unattended vehicle. Court records do not indicate why she may have allegedly crashed into the two vehicles.
She was arraigned and released on $20,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 10.