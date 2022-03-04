SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The consensus is in - gas prices have drivers hitting the pumps as little as they can.
"It's pretty astronomical and I'm not liking it at all," said Chris Volpe, of Bethlehem.
"Gas prices are killing me right now," added Daniel McDonald, of Riegelsville.
"Maybe $4 I would be ok, maybe $4.02, but $4.19? That's ridiculous now," said Claudia Ewald, of Allentown.
It's all because of the recent price spike, with the average in Pennsylvania Friday sitting at over $4 a gallon, according to Triple-A. That's a 12-cent jump from Thursday's average. The average in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area went up to $4.03 Friday.
"I don't know what happened the last two days," Volpe said.
"Picking up extra shifts just to afford gas," said McDonald.
We spoke to the CEO of Venezia Bulk Transport, headquartered in Montgomery County, to hear how this spike in fuel costs is affecting their 500 trucks and 1200 trailers across the country.
"It's been a big issue for us," said CEO Andrew Venezia. "It's definitely hurting our margins."
Unfortunately, that means higher costs for their customers.
"Their costs are being increased, which we'll have to pass along, it kind of trickles down," said Frank Venezia, Director of Operations at Venezia Inc.
"When everything else is going up and we have to go back and say we have to charge you even more because of the fuel prices," Andrew said.
So, what exactly does this mean for the future?
"We're bracing for them to go up, but let's hope that doesn't happen," Andrew said.
I asked the individual drivers what the increases mean for their future driving plans. One says they won't be going down to the shore as much as they usually do in the summer, while another says they might even resort to taking the bus if the increase continues.