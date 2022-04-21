ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Drop boxes for mail ballots will be available for residents at five select municipal buildings in Lehigh County beginning May 2, according to a news release from the county.
On September 17, 2020, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled that drop boxes will be allowed for the upcoming elections. As a result, the Lehigh County Election Board finalized that five boxes will be available at the following locations:
District#1
Whitehall Township Building
· 3219 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052
· 610-437-5524
· M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
District #2
Lehigh County Authority Lobby
· 1053 Spruce Road, Allentown, PA 18106
· 610-398-2503
· M-F 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
District #3
Fountain Hill Borough Building
· 941 Long Street, Fountain Hill, PA 18015
· 610-867-0301
· M-F 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
District #4
Lehigh County Government Center
· 17 South 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101
· 610 782-3194
· 24/7 Drop Box Main Entrance
District #5
Macungie Borough Building
· 21 Locust Street, Macungie, PA 18062
· 610-966-2503
· M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The county says all locations will have drop boxes inside the building and will be available for use during normal municipal business hours. The drop box available at the Lehigh County Government Center will be available 24/7. Ballots can be dropped off at these locations instead of by mail or by handing them to a Voter Registration Office employee.
You may drop off only your ballot.
Certificate of Designated Agent forms can be found at www.vote.pa.gov This will allow you to drop off someone else’s ballot if they are physically unable to do so. Each drop box location will be monitored via electronic surveillance, the county said.
All ballots must be enclosed in the Secrecy mailing envelope before being sealed in the mailing envelope. Secrecy envelopes cannot have any identifying marks. Mailing envelope must be signed and dated. Any ballots that fail to do this will not be counted.