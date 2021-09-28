Drop boxes for mail-in ballots in Lehigh County will be available starting Oct. 18.
The drop boxes will be available for residents at five municipal buildings, according to a news release from the county.
The state Supreme Court ruled in September 2020 that the drop boxes will be allowed for the upcoming elections.
Voters can find them at the following district locations:
District#1
North Whitehall Township Building
· 3256 Levans Road, Coplay, PA 18037
· 610-799-3411
· M-F 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.
District #2
Lehigh County Authority (LCA) Lobby
· 1053 Spruce Road, Allentown, PA 18016
· 610-398-2503
· M-F 8:15 a.m.- 4:45 p.m.
District #3
Fountain Hill Borough Building
· 941 Long Street, Fountain Hill, PA 18015
· 610-867-0301
· M-F 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
District #4
Lehigh County Government Center
· 17 South 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101
· 610 782-3194
· 24/7 Drop Box Main Entrance
District #5
Emmaus Borough Office
· 28 South 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049
· 610-965-9292
· M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All locations will have drop boxes inside the building and will be available for use during normal municipal business hours, according to the county. Ballots can be dropped off at these locations instead of by mail or by handing them to a Voter Registration Office employee. You may only drop off your ballot. Certificate of Designated Agent forms can be found at www.vote.pa.gov. This will allow you to drop off someone else’s ballot if they are physically unable to do so. Each drop box location will be monitored via electronic surveillance.
All ballots must be enclosed in the Secrecy mailing envelope before being sealed in the mailing envelope. Secrecy envelopes cannot have any identifying marks. Mailing envelope must be signed & dated. Any ballots that fail to do this will not be counted.
Over-the-counter voting will begin on Oct. 18, in Lehigh County at the Lehigh County Office of Voter Registration.
For more information, people can contact the Lehigh County Voter Registration Office at 610-782-3194 or Public Information Officer Laura Grammes at 610-782-3002.