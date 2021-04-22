Voters in Lehigh County will be able to leave their ballots in a drop box for the upcoming May 18 primary election.
Drop boxes for mail ballots will be available for Lehigh County residents at five municipal buildings beginning May 3.
Voters can find them at the following district locations:
District#1
North Whitehall Township Building, 3256 Levans Road, Coplay, PA 18037, 610-799-3411, M-F 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
District #2
Upper Macungie Township Building, 8330 Schantz Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031, 610-395-4892, M-F 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
District #3
Fountain Hill Borough Building, 941 Long Street, Fountain Hill, PA 18015, 610-867-0301, M-F 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
District #4
Lehigh County Government Center, 17 South 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101, 610 782-3194, 24/7 Drop Box Main Entrance
District #5
Emmaus Borough Office, 28 South 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049, 610-965-9292, M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All locations will have drop boxes inside the building and will be available for use during normal municipal business hours. Ballots can be dropped off at these locations instead of by mail or by handing them to a Voter Registration Office employee.
Each drop box location will be monitored via electronic surveillance and by the presence of a municipal poll worker. All ballots must be enclosed in the Secrecy mailing envelope before being sealed in the mailing envelope. Any ballots that fail to do this will not be counted.
Over the counter voting will begin on May 3 in Lehigh County at the Lehigh County Office of Voter Registration.
For more information, people can call the Lehigh County Voter Registration Office at 610-782-3194 or Public Information Officer Laura Grammes at 610-782-3002.