PALMER TWP., Pa. - A new drop-in recovery center in Northampton County provides immediate resources for residents recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

The Palmer Recovery Center is located at 2906 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township.

The center is run through a partnership with the Northampton County Drug and Alcohol Division.

The director of the center says it's especially important during the pandemic that people fighting addiction know there are centers likes this, where they can walk in for help.

"What we hope to be is a safe place for people to come if they need to be connected with treatment, if they need to be connected with resources for jobs, housing, then we're the place to go for that," said Maggie Urban-Waala, director.

The center offers help around the clock. The site has regular business hours and provides on-call services during after hours.

