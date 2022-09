ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 170th edition of the Great Allentown Fair is rocking Thursday night.

The American Celtic punk rock band "Dropkick Murphys" headlined the grandstand.

They're known for hits like "I'm Shipping up to Boston" and "Rose Tattoo."

The fair will have a country flavor when Cole Swindell headlines Friday night.

The Great Allentown Fair runs through Labor Day.