HARRISBURG, Pa. – Lehigh, Berks, and Northampton counties are still under a drought watch, while the watch was lifted for Carbon and Monroe counties.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 47 counties and remains for 20 counties.

Adams, Berks, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Clarion, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Venango and York counties remain on drought watch, the state DEP said.

The Pa. DEP said drought watch has been lifted for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and Wyoming counties.

Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5 to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day, the state DEP said.

The state DEP says varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions. See the list of public water suppliers that have requested or mandated water conservation in their communities.

Ways to Conserve Water at Home

There are many ways to conserve water at home, including:

Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.

Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering, and take shorter showers. The shower and toilet are the two biggest indoor water guzzlers.

Check for and repair household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.

Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.

Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30% less water and 40-50% less energy.

Find more tips at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.