Berks holds national prescription drug take-back day

 

This Saturday is Drug Take-Back Day, when you can safely get rid of any unwanted or unused medicine.

The Allentown Health Bureau and city's police department say folks can drop off prescriptions or over-the-counter drugs at the Wegmans at 3900 Tilghman Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It's collecting pills, capsules, liquids, creams, and even pet medication.

You won't have to show ID, and no questions will be asked.

Drug Take-Back Day is a national program that aims to curb prescription drug abuse.

To find more collection sites near you, you can go to the Take Back Day website.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.