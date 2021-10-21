This Saturday is Drug Take-Back Day, when you can safely get rid of any unwanted or unused medicine.
The Allentown Health Bureau and city's police department say folks can drop off prescriptions or over-the-counter drugs at the Wegmans at 3900 Tilghman Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
It's collecting pills, capsules, liquids, creams, and even pet medication.
You won't have to show ID, and no questions will be asked.
Drug Take-Back Day is a national program that aims to curb prescription drug abuse.
To find more collection sites near you, you can go to the Take Back Day website.