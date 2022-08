ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The music and pageantry of Drum Corps International have returned to Allentown's J. Birney Crum Stadium.

The Cadets of Allentown and the Reading Buccaneers are performing alongside drum corps from around the country during the DCI Eastern Classic.

The first performances were held Friday night. The next round will begin 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

This weekend's programs come as Drum Corps International celebrates its 50th anniversary.