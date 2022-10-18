BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man will face DUI charges after crashing his Camaro and causing a pileup on Route 22 early Monday morning, police say.

Pavel Sanchez, 41, crashed his sports car around 5:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, just before Route 191, state police said Tuesday.

The single-vehicle crash left the Camaro, with heavy front-end damage, blocking the left lane, police said.

That caused a five-vehicle pileup, as cars had to swerve around the Camaro, authorities said.

Three SUVs, a sedan and a pickup truck were involved in that crash, with only minor injuries reported, police said.

Sanchez, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, was taken into custody at the scene after failing a field sobriety test, investigators said.

He was taken for further testing and authorities will file DUI charges, police said.

Route 22 was closed for about two hours Monday morning.