BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Authorities allege a drunken patron inside a Bethlehem pizzeria pulled a handgun during an argument with a fellow customer.
Hailey K. Streeter, of North 33rd Street in Allentown, faces reckless endangerment and weapons charges in connection with a fracas inside the Sotto Santi Pizzeria on the city’s South Side Saturday evening. District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned the 28-year-old the following morning, setting bail at $25,000.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to the restaurant in the first block of West Fourth Street about 6:15 p.m. for a report of a woman pointing a handgun at patrons inside the bar area, according to the criminal complaint. Police arrived to find Streeter standing outside the restaurant.
The victims reported that Streeter had gotten into an argument with an unknown man inside the bar, according to police. After she had fallen because she was reportedly drunk, Streeter allegedly pulled a gun while confronting the man, according to court records.
Video footage reportedly confirmed that Streeter pulled a hidden gun and pointed it at the man. Police said two patrons took cover, while a third tried to wrestle the gun away from Streeter. Additional surveillance video reportedly showed Streeter leaving the restaurant and walking toward the back of the building.
The restaurant manager found a Smith and Wesson M&P .380 Shield handgun in the trash bin, according to authorities. Police said there was one round in the chamber and three in the magazine. A records search revealed that Streeter does not have a valid carry permit.
The arresting officer described an “overwhelming odor” of alcohol and said Streeter, who was unable to balance herself, had glossy eyes and slurred speech. A search revealed a dozen unmarked pills, two pills marked with the Nike logo and “Air Jordan” on opposite sides along with a baggie of crushed MDMA otherwise known as ecstasy.
Streeter now faces three counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of carrying a firearm without a license, weapons possession, tamper with evidence, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and drug possession. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 7.