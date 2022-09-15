For Clover Hill Vineyard and Winery and neighboring Vynecrest, this is a fall harvest to savor.

Since our May visit with Kari Skrip of Clover Hill and Sam Landis of Vynecrest, Mother Nature has taken them on a spectacular ride.

Grapes are removed from vineyards, with flair this year, as workers spin crates full of just picked grapes onto a loading truck. The grapes are then packed and trucked to the main winery. The grapes are then crushed, de-stemmed, and drained, all with the anticipation of a future celebration.

"I've run out of superlatives. A once-in-a-generation year," said Landis.

The dry, hot, relatively low-humidity summer, plus a dramatic drop in spotted lanternflies, provided the perfect growing conditions for grape vines. The vines, which don't need a lot of water, flourished this year.

Not only in quantity, as Skrip has 30% more grapes, but quality, too. It's the best she's seen in 30 years.

"What happens in a drier year is the sugars really intensify, the flavors intensify, and you don't have any water that's diluting those flavors or sugars," Skrip said while showing me some red grapes still on the vine.

This taste of what's to come couldn't arrive at a better time, as COVID, supply chain issues, and inflation have left a sour taste for many Pennsylvania wineries.

"We can be more creative, we can actually do different blends, we can make more of something, less of something, we have choices. And really the last three years from a winemaker's perspective we just didn't have a lot of choice," Landis said.

Whether it's a bottle of red or a bottle of white, Skrip says the taste will be amazing. Call it a season to toast to.