BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As staff puts the finishing touches on the bleachers at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, fall sport athletes are ready to start their season.

"We've been at it all summer," said Liberty High School Athletic Director Fred Harris.

The Liberty High School Hurricanes will be back under the Friday night lights on the road next week. For now, athletes are practicing.

Harris says the hot and dry summer has taken a toll on their facilities.

"Today, the band was out on our practice field, and there was like a cloud of dust following 200 kids around as they marched on the practice field behind me," he said.

He says luckily the school has an artificial turf field sports have been rotating onto.

And it's not just school district sports that are feeling the effects.

"It's been a tough season," said Allentown Municipal Golf Course Superintendent Christopher Reverie.

"We've been running quite a bit of water, we utilize wetting agents, aerification, different tools, a lot of hand watering. We also use turf fans to keep the grass cool. It's definitely been a big challenge," Reverie said.

Reverie says the best time to water is at night.

Back at Liberty, Harris says they've been utilizing sprinklers as well, but hopes some natural water finds its way back to the Lehigh Valley.

"Every time the rain comes, it goes north or south and hopefully soon we'll get some rain," Harris said.