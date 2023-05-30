S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -First it was the fight against frost, and now for Tall Timbers' Kevin Klase it's a hunt for hydration.

"I'd like to see Mother Nature taking care of it more than me taking care of it," he said.

In a May missing the mark on nearly any kind of rain, watering his thousands of South Whitehall Township nursery trees is an act of business survival, as signs of stress - wilting leaves- already are hanging around.

"Everything is getting thirsty, it doesn't hurt to give everything a drink once a week, you don't have to drown the stuff, they don't like to be underwater," he said.

Despite this being the second driest May in 80 years, Pennsylvania's DEP says the Lehigh Valley and state is not in a drought. If the DEP or The Delaware River Basin Commission says we are, water agencies like the Lehigh County Authority issue water restrictions for customers.

As of now, LCA says its water levels are normal. But if they dip, a 5% cut back will be asked for a drought warning, 10-15% in a drought watch, and only use what's needed in a drought emergency.

City of Easton's Forester Rob Christopher says for just planted trees it takes three years to establish a root system and they need plenty of water. Newly-planted trees with a 4-inch diameter trunk need 25-30 gallons per week to survive.

"The trees, especially as the weather gets hotter, they are constantly transpiring. So as the warm wind is blowing on them they're pulling moisture up and out of the tree," he said.

The LCA says it will release new water table numbers May 31.