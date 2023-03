BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police say driving under the influence may be to blame for a crash that ended with two vehicles rolled over.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the ramp from Route 22 west to Route 33 north in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County, state police said.

One SUV rear-ended another SUV, causing both vehicles to overturn, police said.

The 45-year-old driver of the SUV that caused the crash was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, police said.

No one was hurt.