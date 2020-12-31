EASTON, Pa. - A Dunkin' in our area has permanently closed as part of the company's plans to close 800 locations.
A Dunkin' rep says the store in the 1300 block of Northampton Street in Easton is gone for good.
She says the company and its franchisees want to make sure their locations are "best positioned to meet the needs of our customers."
Over the summer, Dunkin' announced it would close the 800 U.S. locations due to the pandemic.
At the time, the company reported that sales fell by nearly 19%.