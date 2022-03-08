The Helping Harvest Food Bank has received a hefty donation to help those in need. Dunkin' has given the food bank $10,000 to fight hunger in the area.
You may have helped contribute to the donation, as a dollar was donated for each large coffee purchased from Thanksgiving Day through December 10th.
The donation will allow Helping Harvest to provide 100,000 meals to people in need throughout Berks and Schuylkill counties, according to officials.
"As we're seeing food prices rise, gas prices rise, our clients are relying on more food from us, so we're getting busier and busier," said Jay Woorrall, from Helping Harvest. "Food is expensive right now so donations like this are really so helpful to us."
The Dunkin' Community Cruiser was also on-site to celebrate the donation.
Volunteers and staff were treated to free hot and iced coffee for their work.