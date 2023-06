ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dunkin' is pouring a large cup of financial cheer to help sick children.

The company presented a check for $30,000 to Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital Tuesday.

It was one of several hospitals in southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware that got money from Dunkin'.

The money comes from Dunkin's Iced Coffee Day nationwide fundraiser, which was in May.

The fundraiser was done through the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation.