ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dunkin’ unveiled the newest restaurant in the Lehigh Valley.
The doors to the Next Gen location in Allentown opened on Wednesday.
The Dunkin’ restaurant is located at 3111 Lehigh Street.
In celebration of the opening, the restaurant will host a grand opening event on January 26th.
The celebration will include free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee from 10:00 a.m. - noon. Throughout the day, the restaurant will also offer guests $1.50 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee.
The new Next Gen restaurant offers Allentown a contactless drive-thru, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an innovative tap system.
Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew (a Next Gen exclusive!).
Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order.
The 1,400 square-foot restaurant will employ approximately 15 crew members and is open daily from 5:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.