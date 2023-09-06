ALLENTOWN, Pa. – After hearing numerous allegations of racism in the workplace, Allentown City Council voted unanimously to approve the expenditure of necessary funds to have an independent investigation of actions related to the hiring, terminations and discipline of city employees.
The vote came at the end of a contentious and often heated public comment period which included city police having to forcibly remove a member of the public who became unruly and hurled serious allegations against the mayor and City Council.
The resolution was a direct result of a claim by the former director of human resources that he was terminated by Mayor Matt Tuerk last month over issues involving minority employees.
Nadeem Shahzad has since reported that he is planning to file a class action lawsuit for wrongful termination and that eight other former city employees are interested in joining the lawsuit.
Councilman Ed Zucal sponsored the resolution for an investigation.
"The NAACP sent a letter to the city stating there were allegations of complaints against the city for discrimination based on harassment and racism," Zucal said.
"What I found disturbing was watching the Channel 69 news interview with Mr. Shahzad where he made several allegations, and I will refer to them as allegations at this point," Zucal said.
"But I can tell you one thing he said that was true is that he got reprimanded by the mayor for providing information to the clerk and members of City Council," Zucal added.
Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach said she co-sponsored the resolution to discover the truth.
"For me, this is not about going after the administration," Gerlach said. "It is about the fact that there have been serious allegations that have been raised, and it's up to us to really ensure that all of our employees — regardless of who they love, how they identify, or how much melanin they have in their skin — are valued and heard and in the city."
"An investigation does not mean that one is guilty or not guilty," she said. "It's just an investigation to find out what is going on."
"We know that sexism, transphobia, homophobia, xenophobia and all the phobias exist in the world," Gerlach added, "so if they exist in the world, it is conceivable that they may possibly also exist within City Hall."
Council President Daryl L. Hendricks at first asked that the matter be referred to a committee and allow City Council to conduct the investigation.
"I do not feel that the taxpaying citizens of our city should pay for an investigation into alleged incidents of uncorroborated allegations and innuendos which were brought forth in an unauthorized letter from members of a group (the NAACP)," Hendricks said. "Such an investigation is unreasonable and would not be prudent."
Hendricks later changed his mind after hearing from citizens, but following his initial comment, a man began shouting allegations of corruption for the third time, and Hendricks asked the police to remove him.
Resident Phoebe Harris later told council she was traumatized by the incident.
"I just saw my 9-year-old self, and I saw the Ku Klux Klan in front of my face again," Harris said. "And now I'm being traumatized again because an officer jumped for no good reason. I saw hatred."
Councilwoman Candida Affa said his removal was a matter of respect.
"So many of you came and spoke eloquently and passionately, and we get it, and we listen to you all the time," Affa said. "But that man was way out of control when he's telling us our mayor is a crook."
"Attacking him (the mayor) is wrong in these halls, and I won't stand for it, and I backed the president on throwing him the hell out," Affa added.
Lisa Conover, a member of the Allentown school board and the president of the Allentown branch of the NAACP, said the NAACP has a mission to achieve equity and social inclusion.
"I'm coming to you, and I'm pleading with you," Conover said. "Don't push this to another committee. Let's get this done. Allentown is the third largest city (in Pennsylvania) and we can do better. Let's be the model. Let's set the example."
Members of the Black and Latino communities spoke for about an hour, demanding council to act against the allegations.
North Ninth Street resident Pas Simpson, a frequent commentor at council meetings, told council that the city is hurting.
"This is a city that is being bullied, and we even saw it happen here tonight," Simpson said. "If you throw this into a committee, it's just going to prove once again that our voices do not mean enough."
"What needs to happen is some kind of investigation to either clear the man's name (Tuerk's) or we don't," Simpson continued. "If we brush it under the rug, we're not doing anything but continuing to exacerbate the discrimination that's been going on in our city for years."
Tuerk told council that he listened to everyone speaking and takes their pain very seriously.
"When I ran for mayor, I ran on the principles of transparency," he said. "There was a lot of improvement that needed to be made in City Hall, particularly around issues like this."
"We are working every day to ensure that the City of Allentown is a workplace as inclusive and as welcoming as possible," Tuerk said. "I'm committed to eliminating racism."
Tuerk invited City Council to perform an investigation where they will discover employees have been terminated because of their performance.
But Tuerk said he opposed an external investigation.
"I initially hoped that you would refer this to a committee for deeper consideration," Tuerk said. "We've got nothing to hide."
"But I do want to let you know that an (independent) investigation of this magnitude should not be undertaken. It will create waves in the workforce," Tuerk said. "I'm just stating a fact. It will have an impact on the delivery of city services, and you should be prepared for that."
"The investigation of what you are proposing to do will have an impact on our city," the mayor said.
Following council's vote, it took a second vote to form a committee consisting of Hendricks, Zucal and Gerlach to begin the process of developing requests for proposals for the independent investigation.